Now that youth sports in SC can ramp back up, recreation providers in Laurens County are following suit.
The Clinton YMCA Dixie Youth baseball and Dixie softball are resuming practice on Monday, June 1 with games set to begin on Monday, June 15.
All baseball and softball leagues will play a modified schedule that will be 10 to 12 games. Their normal schedule is 14 to 16 games.
Laurens Little League is in the process of restarting the 2020 season. Practices will begin on June 1 with games set to resume on June 15. Their plan is to play regular season games through mid-July.
According to organizers, Laurens Little League players should be ready to begin practice June 1 at Laurens City Park.
