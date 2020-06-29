Former Presbyterian College Baseball designated hitter Brad Zebedis was voted to the Big South Conference 2010-19 Baseball’s All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires.
A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total. The 2010-19 Baseball All-Decade Team is listed below in alphabetical order by position. It features six starting pitchers, four relief pitchers, five outfielders, six infielders, one catcher, two utility players, one designated hitter, and one head coach. In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.
Zebedis is the first baseball player to earn this distinction and joins Justin Bethel (Football), Cortney Storey (Women’s Basketball), Grayson Mills (Men’s Tennis), Celia Mansour (Women’s Golf), and Tera Powell (Softball) as Presbyterian’s current Big South All-Decade players.
The Rock Hill, S.C. native, became the first Blue Hose to earn Big South Freshman of the year honors as he finished the 2011 season with the PC baseball program only D1 .400+ average in a season.
During the 2011 season, he also set a D1 program record for slugging percentage (.717), on-base percentage (.492), hits (90), home runs (13), runs batted in (57) and total bases (152).
He also earned Louisville Slugger All-American honors, NCBWA Freshman All-American, ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Atlantic for his 2011 campaign.
Before his sophomore season, Zebedis was named to the NCBWA First Team Preseason All-American team as he posted a .270 average in 40 games after battling an early-season injury. He was second on the team with six home runs and didn’t commit an error in 116 chances.
In 2013, he was named the Big South’s Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year and chosen to the All-Big South Conference’s second team. Zebedis hit .292 over 56 games with 12 doubles, a home run along with a team-high 30 RBIs. He led the Blue Hose in multiple-RBI games (10) and multiple-hit games (18).
During his senior year, he finished his career with a .306 average to go along with ten doubles, three home runs, and 24 RBIs.
In the Blue Hose D1 record book, Zebedis sits atop the list in hits (252), first in doubles (53), first in total bases (385), second in home runs (26), second in runs batted in (130), third in batting average (.328), third in runs (122), fourth in slugging percentage (.501) and fifth in games played (202),
2010-19 BASEBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES
Position – Name, School
SP – Eddie Butler, Radford
SP – Michael Horrell, Campbell
SP – Jared Lyons, Liberty
SP – Anthony Meo, Coastal Carolina
SP – Nate Pawelczyk, Winthrop
SP – Cody Wheeler, Coastal Carolina
RP – Andrew Beckwith, Coastal Carolina
RP – Aaron Burke, Coastal Carolina
RP – Matt Rein, Coastal Carolina
RP – Ryan Thompson, Campbell
OF – D.J. Artis, Liberty
OF – Matthew Barefoot, Campbell
OF – Daniel Bowman, Coastal Carolina
OF – Matt Hillsinger, Radford
OF – Bobby Ison, Charleston Southern
OF – Rico Noel, Coastal Carolina
INF – Spencer Angelis, High Point
INF – Michael Felton, Campbell
INF – Spencer Horwitz, Radford
INF – Tommy La Stella, Coastal Carolina
INF – Michael Paez, Coastal Carolina
INF – Zach Remillard, Coastal Carolina
INF – Collin Thacker, Gardner-Webb
INF – Scott Woodward, Coastal Carolina
C – Jose Iglesias, Coastal Carolina
C – Justin Kunz, Gardner-Webb
UTL – Cole Hallum, Campbell
UTL – Connor Owings, Coastal Carolina
DH – Eddie Rohan, Winthrop
DH – Brad Zebedis, Presbyterian
Head Coach, School
Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina
