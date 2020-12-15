Aaron T. “Bo” Gault, Jr., age 51, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home.
Born December 16, 1968 in Union, South Carolina, he was a son of Sandra Gault of Clinton and the Late Aaron T. Gault, Sr.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Joshua Gault, Kimberly Gault, John (Merritt) Gault all of Whitmire, his grandson, Grant Revels; and his uncle, Jerry (Donna) Gault of Whitmire.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be planned at this time.
Memorials may be made in memory of Aaron T. Gault to Davita Palmetto Dialysis; 317 Professional Park Rd., Clinton, SC 29325.