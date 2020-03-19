AB Lawrence age 90, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, GA.
He was born in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late John Lawrence and Lona Mae Roberts. He retired as a Sergeant First Class from the U.S. Army after 22 years of service, he was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Mr. Lawrence had a passion for classic car collecting.
Surviving are two nieces and a nephew, Brenda Wilson (Ted), Katy Howell and Rev. Leon Bible (Sheila), a brother, Joe Roberts and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Allie Holbert.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, Mar. 23rd at 2:00 P.M. by Rev. Leon Bible at the Forest Lawn Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will greet friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens