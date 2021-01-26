Abigail Paige Snider went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her parents. She is the infant daughter of Nathan and Brandi Snider of Gulfport, MS.
Along with her parents surviving is her brother, Sullivan Snider; Maternal grandparents, Doug and Gussie Lawson of Laurens, SC; Paternal grandparents, David and Shirley Sweaney of Kennett, Mo and Bobby and Rhonda Snider of Conestee, SC; Aunts and Uncles, Blair Lawson, Bobby Snider Jr., Phillip (Kayla) Snider, Skylar (Leslie) Entwistle and Brez Jones; Cousins, Jaxon Snider and Ronan Entwistle.
A small graveside service is being arranged in Laurens, SC.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SOFT Organization at www.trisomy.org
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com