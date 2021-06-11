Adam Daniel Downs, age 31, of 128 Memory Lane, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Blount, TN, and was a son of Sandra Mallory Downs and the late John Wayne Downs.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Downs is survived by his step-mother, Stephanie Downs; his brothers, Allan Cowart of Enoree, Randy Downs of NC, John Wayne Downs, II of Enoree, and Joseph Dean Downs of Enoree; his sisters, Megan Ritchie of FL and Aubree Lance of NC; his step-grandmother, Carolyn Miller of Enoree; his aunt, Louise Johnson of NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:30 PM, at the family cemetery in Enoree. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com