Addie Fincher Johnson, 92, of 1101 North Sloan Street, passed peacefully on Friday morning, January 17, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood, after a brief illness.
Addie is the daughter of the late Will and Addie Word Fincher. She was born March 27, 1927, in Buffalo and attended St. Luke Baptist Church and the public schools in Union County. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Addie came of age during World War II and worked at U.S. Army Camp Croft in Spartanburg in the laundry department, which supported American soldiers and German prisoners of war housed in the camp. After the war, Addie married Emerson Johnson, a U.S. Navy serviceman, and moved to Clinton. She was blessed with 12 children, one of whom preceded her in death as a newborn infant.
As a young woman, Addie worked in housekeeping and as a homemaker. She retired from the Standard Plywood Plant in Clinton and enjoyed cooking for family and friends during her retirement years.
She leaves to cherish her everlasting memories four sons, Lloyd Emerson (Juanita) Johnson of Charlotte, N.C., Carlton Johnson of Laurens, Ferdinand Johnson of Clinton and Donald Johnson of the home; seven daughters, Stafford Williams of Greenville, Emma (David) Harrison of Clinton, Doris Carwise of Laurens, Terry Lorine Johnson of the home, Nina Cleo Johnson of Clinton, Rosa Mary Johnson of Cartersville, Ga., and Amelia Johnson of Clinton; one sister, Penola Owens of Union; 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James Peake, David Fincher, and Voyd Fincher; and six sisters, Dora Garner, Sarah Wilkes, Rosa Lee Walker, Corine Glenn, Eloise Tucker, Nina Gilliam; and a grandson, Perry Blakely.
Services are scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant AME Church, 973 Ridge Road, Clinton, S.C. 29325.