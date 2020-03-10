Mr. Adolphus Gentry Brewster, age 72, of 82 Pleasantview Drive, Gray Court, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Patricia Cannon Brewster of the home; one son, Garnard (Jestine) Brewster; one daughter, Geneik Brewster; one brother, Stanley (Brenda) Brewster; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home.