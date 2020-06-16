Alfred E Johnson - Clinton

Mr. Alfred Earl Johnson, Sr., of 1207 S Bell Street in Clinton, South Carolina, was born on April 20, 1930 in Newberry County, South Carolina to the late Thomas and Helen Johnson..
He was educated in the public Newberry County schools where he graduated in the Whitmire high School Class of 1947 in Whitmire, South Carolina.
Mr. Johnson married his loving wife, the late Doris Johnson, on June 11, 1960. He then joined the United States Air Force, serving twenty-one years before retiring. He also retired from Torrington Corporation in Clinton, South Carolina.
He was a member of Cedar Grove Africian Methodist Episcopal Church in Whitmire, South Carolina. He was also a Charter and Life Member of the McCoy Fuller Jenkins VFW Post 5932, a member of Magnolia Lodge No. 80, the Piedmont Consistory No. 169, and Azah Temple No. 140.
On Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Presbyterian Retirement home in Clinton, South Carolina. Mr. Alfred Earl Johnson departed this life to begin his Eternal Rest at the age of ninety.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories, his devoted children, one daughter, Althea (Melvin) Parker of Upper Marlboro, MD; a son, Alfred E. (Victoria) Johnson, Jr., of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren: Martin Alfred Parker and Ava Melody Parker both of Upper Marlboro, MD; a devoted brother, Howard (Dorothy) Johnson of Whitmire, SC; three sisters: Evelyn Miles Miles of Philadelphia, PA, Hazel (Carl) Jordan of Colorado Springs, CO, and Maxine (Walter) Chisholm of Philadelphia, PA; one sister-in-law, Sylvia Johnson of Philadelphia, PA; one brother-in-law, Johnnie Thacker of Clinton, SC; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.