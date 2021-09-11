Alice Bishop Ginn - Clinton

Alice B. Ginn age 88 passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the Presbyterian Home of Clinton.
She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Henry Furman Bishop and the late Lucinda Hazle Bishop.
Mrs. Ginn was retired from Torrington Bearing Company and a member of Mountville Presbyterian Church. Alice was known for her baking, especially her cakes.
She is survived by a son, Kevin Scott Nobles (Jeri Lynn) of Cross Hill; a daughter, Allison Nobles (Robbie) of Cross Hill; a brother, Henry Bishop (Carolyn) of Greenwood; a sister, Beth South of Cross Hill; three grandchildren, Brittany Knighton (Nick), Austin Nobles (Kendra) and Justin Nobles and two great grandchildren, Nicholas Knighton and Evan Nobles; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ginn was widowed by two husbands, J. C. Nobles and Franklin S. Ginn, five brothers and four sisters.
The family would like to express the appreciation to Shelby Vance for the special loving care she gave to their mother.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, Sept. 13th at 2:00 P.M.at Mountville Cemetery with Rev. William Martin officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
The family will be at her home.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Mountville Presbyterian Church, Mountville, SC 29370.