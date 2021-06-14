Alice Crapps Hunnicutt, 98, of Kinards, South Carolina, peacefully slipped the bonds of this earth on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Mrs. Hunnicutt died in Newberry at JK Hawkins Nursing Home and is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence. Mrs. Hunnicutt is survived by her son, Alan, and his wife, Dianne, and her daughter, June, and her husband, Gaith. Mrs. Hunnicutt had five grandchildren Todd (wife, Liz) and Greg (deceased) Hunnicutt and Fred (wife, Beverly), Michael (deceased) Spivey and Tina Spivey Foster (husband, Jody). She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and a very special “angel” and friend, Lee. She is also survived by her sister Lucy Crapps Hall and her brother Harry Crapps.
She was a life-long member of the Kinards-Bush River Area community and Fairview Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2 PM at Fairview Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark Bernshausen officiating and her great-grandsons acting as the pallbearers. Interment will take place at Newberry Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church prior the service from 1 to 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 4419 Indian Creek Rd, Kinards, SC 29355.
