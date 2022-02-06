Alivee "Bootsie" Cunningham Bailey - Clinton

Alivee “Bootsie” Cunningham Bailey, age 82, of Clinton, and widow of Donnie Bailey, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at PRISMA Laurens County Hospital.
She was born in Clinton and was a daughter of the late James Duvall and Mary Lee Holtzclaw Cunningham.
Bootsie was a lifelong member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Marie Bailey of Clinton; her sister, Linda Ficklin of Clinton; her grandson, Garrett Bailey; 6 nieces and 1 nephew.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Duvall Cunningham.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Robert Brozina.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery, immediately following the graveside service.
The family will be at the home of her sister, 649 Leesville Church Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
Memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, 1063 Rocky Springs Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.