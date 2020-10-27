Alma Jo Bond, age 80, widow of Charles Henry Bond, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Laurens, SC, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Samuel Poole and Sara Frances Todd Poole.
Mrs. Bond is survived by her children, Todd Bond (Wallis) of Columbia, SC, and Donna Bond Becker (Mark) of Greenville; her grandchildren, Derrec Becker, Joseph Becker, Jennifer Becker Lee (Kenny), and Charlie Bond; her great-grandson, Anderson Lee; and long-time family friend, James Roberson.
The family would like to say thank you to her special friend and caregiver, Shannon Storay; her nurse practioners, Amanda Lloyd and Jamie Puckett; and nurses, Julie Clark and Natalie Childs-Blackburn. Todd and Donna would also like thank friends, family, coworkers, and the staff of Providence Care for all their help and support.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3 PM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.
