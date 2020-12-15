Alpha Reed Weston, age 86, widow of Arsemous Cartee, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
She was born April 9, 1934 in Whitmire, SC, and was a daughter of the late Charles M. Reed and Nomer Overstreet Reed. She was a member of the Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church, she was not only a member but was the Church Secretary and Treasurer for many years.
Mrs. Weston is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Wicker of Whitmire and Charlotte Weber (Eric) of Clinton; her four grandchildren, Phillip Wicker (Ashleigh), Jared Wicker (Tara), Josh Weber (Demi), and Dawn Weber; her three great-grandchildren, James Bondeson, Emmie and Ella Wicker; her stepson, Michael Harper; and a special niece and nephew, Wanda Howard (James) and David Hunnicutt (Susan).
In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her second husband, William T. Weston, her brothers, Marion E. Reed, Guy C. Reed, Hilland Reed; her sisters, Ella Mae Reed Rikard, Lottie Hunnicutt; and her son-in-law, Bernard Wicker.
Private Graveside Services will be held for Mrs. Weston. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Whitmire Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 85, Whitmire, SC 29178 or the Newberry County Council on Aging, 1300 Hunt Street, Newberry, SC 29108.
Condolences may be express to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com