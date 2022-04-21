Alton Leroy Foster, Jr. - Spartanburg

Alton Leroy Foster, Jr., age 87, formerly of Spartanburg and current resident of Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Born in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Alton Leroy Foster, Sr., and Kathleen Patterson Foster. Alton was a U.S. Army Veteran with 18 years of service. He was formerly the Owner and Operator of a BBQ Restaurant in Oklahoma.
Surviving are his cousins, Benji Hunter (Jennifer) of Gray Court and Rick Newcomer of North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Francis Marion Foster.
There are no services planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 429 N. Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601.
