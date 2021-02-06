Little Miss Alyssa Tiauna McMorris, age 5, of 509 Sunset Park, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C.
She is survived by her parents Mr. Tyrone McMorris, and Quintacious Tierra Crooks; four sisters; her grandparents; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Little Miss Alyssa Tiauna McMorris will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2p.m. at the C. D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.