Amy Geraldine Lloyd, age 77, died peacefully from natural causes on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab in Salisbury NC. She was born April 3, 1943, in Sanford NC to Myron and Agathel Lloyd.
Although mentally handicapped from birth, Geraldine was a loving sister and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She entered Whitten Village in Clinton SC at age 14 and later moved to Davidson House (a group home), also in Clinton, where she received excellent care.
Geraldine particularly enjoyed visiting the lake house of her sister, Pat Weeks, and brother-in-law, Mike Weeks, on Lake Tillery in Mount Gilead NC. She enjoyed boat rides, jet ski rides, eating shrimp, and shopping.
In addition to her sister, Geraldine is survived by a niece, Dr. Katherine Lusch Weeks of Mooresville NC, two nephews, Dr. Michael O. Weeks of Seattle WA and Mr. Adam Weeks of Raleigh NC, and four great nephews and one great niece.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, www.specialolympics.com, or the charity of your choice.
