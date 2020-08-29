Mr. Andrew D. Shumate better known as "Mr A.D." age 102, of 647 Sullivan Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
He is survived by three daughters, Mary Gladys Grant, Roberta (William) Young, Lutricia Shumate; one son, Willie A Shumate; Eighteen grandchildren; forty four great- grandchildren; and twenty three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2pm at the C. D Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with burial to follow in the Westview Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of his granddaughter at 7 Herron Road, Gray Court, S.C.
Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.