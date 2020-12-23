Andrew Joseph "Andy" Finneran - Laurens

Andrew Joseph “Andy” Finneran, age 87, of 208 Bryson Drive, and husband of Nancy Froeschl Finneran, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of the late William and Mary Gordon Finneran. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Finneran retired from IBM with 30 years of service and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He was a Mason and member of Palmetto Lodge No. 19, Rossie Walker No. 354 and Kingston No. 10. He was also a member of the South Carolina and New York Order of the Amaranth, Hejaz Shriner, and an Eastern Star. Andy was an avid reader and loved Sudoku.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Craig Walters (Rev. Darlene Kelley) of Pomaria, SC, Douglas Walters of Anderson, SC, and David Walters of Saddle Brook, NJ; a brother, Brian Finneran (Sue) of West Palm Beach, FL; a sister, Mary Catherine Folke (Denny) of Apple Valley, MN; seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or First Presbyterian Church, 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
