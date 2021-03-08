Mrs. Ann Helen Holiday, age 77, of 109 Shortt Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her home. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Thomas Russell Sr.) Jones, Angela (Kimani) Wright, and Kendra (Corey) Robinson; four brothers, Ernest(Beatrice) Neely, Walter (Valerie) Neely, Mitchell (Sharon) Neely, and Gerald Neely; two sisters, Sara Shuler, and Sheryl (Ricky) Pulley.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ann Helen Holiday will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 p.m at the Poplar Springs AME Church with Reverend Roland Sigman officiating, and burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family is at their respected homes, and the Beasley Funeral home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.