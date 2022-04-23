Ann McGlohon Harlan - Laurens

Ann McGlohon Harlan, 74, of Laurens, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home.
Born in Clinton, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Edward McGlohon and Ercell Jones McGlohon. A member of Waterloo Baptist Church, Mrs. Harlan retired as a court reporter. Ann loved to read and collect books and spend time with her family at the lake and beach.
Ann is survived by her brother, David McGlohon of Laurens, her sister, Kaye Weersing of Clinton and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by a daughter, Jacquie Harlan; grandson, Phillip Harlan; and sister, Sharon Morse.
There will be no service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Library, 1017 W. Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
