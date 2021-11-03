Anna Lou Davenport - Laurens

Anna Lou Davenport, age 80, of 92 Memory Lane, and widow of the late William Davenport, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
She was born in Bluegrass, VA, and was a daughter of the late Cornelius McKinley Colaw and Mildred Racey Warner Colaw.
Mrs. Davenport is survived by her sons, Michael Miller (Cassie) of Richardson, Texas, and Christopher Brian Davenport of Houma, LS; her daughters, Angela Gatch of Savannah, GA, and Carolyn Miller of Enoree, SC; her brothers, Conley Colaw, John Colaw, James Colaw and Jacob Colaw; her sisters, Beverly Sorbara, Mildred Lois Cayton, Thelma Baker and Darlene Crumpton; 8 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Davenport was predeceased by seven siblings.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 5th, at 1 PM, at the M. J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC. The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens on Friday, November 5th, from 10 to 11 AM.
