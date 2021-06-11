Annette Fowler - Ware Shoals

Mrs. Annette Fowler, age 84, of Graden Road., Ware Shoals, S.C., passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Prisma Health in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by one daughter; Sandra Fowler; and one brother Darryl (Vanessa) Washington.
Funeral services for Mrs. Annette Fowler will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. funeral service beginning at 1p.m at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home Laurens, burial will be in Westview Memorial Park, in Laurens, S.C. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home.