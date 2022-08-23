Annette Senn Crawford, 63, of Joanna, SC passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep on August 20, 2022.
She was the daughter of Yeoman (Buster) and Linnie Kyzer Senn, who predeceased her.
She graduated from Presbyterian College and taught at Joanna Woodson Elementary School for 39 years before retiring in 2019. Her life was devoted to the education of children and caring for others. Whether it was her family, her school, her church or her community.
She was a member of Joanna First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, was WMU director, Bible School director, an actively involved in the children’s department as well as ran her own visitation program. She never missed an opportunity to witness for her Lord and Savior often reminding her friends and family they needed to be involved in what she referred to as “a little Jesus work”.
She was also a member of the Laurens County Library Board.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, William (Bill) Crawford, whom she referred to as Sweet William. Her sons, Brandt Crawford (Cortni Motes) and Harrison Crawford (Paige). Her granddaughters Sarah Ann, Kensley and Caroline who affectionately called her Granny and her grandson Landon Thompson. Her siblings Larry Senn (Margaret) and Debbie Shumpert (Wayne) and former
Daughter-In-Law Cami Crawford. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her
Mother-In-Law, Frances Ruth Crawford and her Brother-In-Law, Joe Crawford.
Services will be Thursday, August 25th at Joanna First Baptist Church located 301 Magnolia Street Joanna, SC 29351 with visitation beginning at 4 PM followed by the funeral service at 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Joanna First Baptist Church children’s department or the Lauren’s Memorial Home located 3744 Torrington Rd, Laurens, SC 29360.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton will be assisting the family.