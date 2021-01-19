Annie Louise Bridges Force, age 90, widow of Charlie Force, Jr., passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the NHC of Clinton.
She was born October 17, 1930 in Saluda, SC and was a daughter of the late Milledge B. Bridges and Bennie Mozelle Yarborough Bridges.
Mrs. Force was a retired employee of the Joanna Mills, Blalock Plant, and she was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Joanna.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Price of Joanna, SC and June Oakes of Simpsonville, SC; her five grandchildren and her fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Force is predeceased by her brother, Milton Bridges and her sister, Betty Ruth Maness.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 AM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior at the mausoleum chapel from 10 to 11 AM.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com