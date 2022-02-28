Annie Ruth “Anne” Stoddard Smith, age 100, of Gray Court, and widow of Eldon H. Smith, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.
Born in Fountain Inn, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Dennis Stoddard and Nannie Burdette Stoddard. Mrs. Smith retired from Her Majesty Industries, Inc. Anne was the oldest member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church where she served many roles, including Sunday School teacher for over 60 years and was honored by having a Sunday School Class named after her. She was an excellent seamstress and avid gardener.
She is survived by her daughter, Camellia Anne Smith of Gray Court and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anne was predeceased by her siblings, James Stoddard, Carrie Gault, Katie Hill, Billie Adair and Wilt Stoddard.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne with burial following in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM on Thursday.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community and Hospice of Laurens County for their compassionate care towards “Mrs. Anne.”
Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, Cemetery Upkeep Fund, 17045 Hwy 101, Gray Court, SC 29645.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.