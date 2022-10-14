Mr. Anthony Bernard Burnside, age 57, of 1153 Boyd Road, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home. He is survived by six sisters; and two brothers. Funeral service for Mr. Anthony Burnside will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2p.m. at the Flat Ruff Baptist Church in Gray Court, South Carolina with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family are receiving friends and family at the home 1153 Boyd Road Laurens.