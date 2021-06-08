Antonina Scollo Gallo - Laurens

Antonina Scollo Gallo, age 91, formerly of Northside Church Road and wife of the late Benjamin Joseph Gallo, Sr. passed away Monday, May 28, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Florida.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Giovanni and Concetta Rizzo Scollo. Mrs. Gallo was a homemaker and was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by: children, Benjamin Gallo, Jr. of Florida, Anthony Gallo of Long Island, NY, James Gallo of Long Island, NY, and Jennie Gallo Smith of Florida; sisters, Millie and Angie; sixteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.
