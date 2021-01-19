April Ann Emery, age 39, of 108 Wright Street, and wife of Ray Emery, II, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of Russell David, Sr. and the late Debra Boyter Edwards. April was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith. Her hobbies included dirt bike racing and shopping.
Surviving in addition to her husband and father are her son, Kamron Powers Emery of the home; siblings, Rusty David (Kasey) of Clinton, Dakota Kellett (Kim) of Clinton, Lin David of Ft. Inn, Cyndi Frady (Chad) of Clinton, and Tracy Sanchez (Vincent) of Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by two sons, Benjamin Latron David-Wise and Patrick Allen Emery, and a close aunt, Phyllis Simmons.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, or Laurens County Humane Society.
