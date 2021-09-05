April C. Leopard, age 52, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Newberry County and was a daughter of Barbara Holley Crapps and the late James Travis Crapps.
April was employed with Young World Day Care for 25 years taking care of hundreds of children that she loved as her own. She was a lifelong and very active member of Fairview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Wendall Leopard of the home; her daughter Payton Hill; her sons, Blake Hill (Taylor) and Andrew Hill; her bonus children, Nelson Leopard (Jada) and Skylar Leopard; three grandchildren, Cayne Hill, Kara Dean Leopard and Lema Leopard; her sister, Hollie Wingard (Todd); brother in love, Billy Johnson; two nieces, Nikki Wingard and Lynzi Wingard and a nephew Benji Wingard of who she helped raise.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2PM at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Bernshausen and Rev. Shannon Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
The family will be at the home of her sister, Hollie Wingard at 477 E. Frontage Rd, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family request that donations be made to Gray Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses for April.
