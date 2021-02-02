Mr. Archie Morgan, age 90, of Due West, S.C. passed away on Monday, February 2, 2021 at the Prisma Health in Clinton, S.C. He is survived by his wife Rosia Bell Clardy Morgan of the home; three sons; six daughters; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mr. Archie Morgan will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2021 at 2p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens. The family is at their respected homes. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.