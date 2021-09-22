Little Miss Ariana Marley Pitts, age 2, of Laurens, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by her parents Mr. Quaterrius Pitts, and Miss Mariah Smith; Paternal Grandparents; Linda (Rico) Smith, paternal great-grandparents, Margaret Latimore Young and Jessie Young; maternal grandparents, Virginia Smith (Christopher Jenkins) and Rodney Dawkins.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9:30 until 11a.m at the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at their respected home.