Ashley Marie Horne, age 27, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
She was born in Greenville, SC and was the daughter of Keith Randall Horne and the late Tammy Sineath Horne.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Gentry Bonds Hughes; her brothers, Danny Horne of Joanna and Josh Horne (Audrey Emery); and her mother-in-law, Lesa Jo Dickert.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Fountain Springs Baptist Church in Joanna. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
