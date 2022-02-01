Audrey Owens Blackwell - Laurens

Audrey Owens Blackwell, 92, of 110 Milliken Street and wife of the late Joel Aaron Blackwell passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her home.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late JD and Gray Patton Owens. Audrey retired from Laurens County Hospital with 29 years of service and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by: brother, Steve Owens (Libby) of Laurens; nieces, Viola Griffin, Dell Smith (Jeff), Katie Owens Spillers (Brad); nephews, Darrell Brooks (Charlene) and Daniel Owens; sister-in-law, Clara Brooks; special cousin, Gail Hitchcock (Ronnie); and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Owens and a stepmother, Jeanette Patton Owens.
A graveside service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 6000 Poplar Springs Rd., Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
