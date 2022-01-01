Avery G. Smith - Clinton

Avery G. Smith, age 87, husband of Dorothy Freeman Smith, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Presbyterian Community of SC-Clinton.
He was born in Greenville, SC, and was the son of the late Samuel Avery and Ida Augusta Walton Smith.
Mr. Smith was a graduate of Clemson Class of 1956. He taught school at Clinton High School and managed the School Bus Transportation at the High School from 1956 -1964. In 1964 he became Area Supervisor with the Department of School Bus Transportation for the S.C. Department of Education. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves the 81st Infantry Division, a Mason, an a active member and Elder Emeritus of First Presbyterian Church of Clinton. His life was spent serving his church, his family and the children that rode his school buses.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Smith Owens (Mike) of Clinton; his grandchildren, Michael David Owens (Tori), Avery Owens Holsonback (Jordan), Heather Smith Rush (Tra), and Cindy Lawson (Steve); his great-grandchildren, Aidan and Mia Rush, Hannah and Tom Lawson, Samantha and Stella Holsonback; his brother, Earl Maxwell Smith (Marie) of Virginia and his sister, Susanne Smith Callahan of Charleston.
Mr. Smith is predeceased by his son Samuel Avery Smith.
A Memorial Service will be conducted on Sunday at 2 p.m. January 2, 2022 at the Frist Presbyterian Church of Clinton. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325. or the Presbyterian Community of SC – Clinton, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton, SC 29325.
