Baby Girl Journee J. Robinson of 459 Easy Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her parents James H. Robinson II and Melissa Daniel Hill of the home; one brother; Ja Karter Robinson; two sisters, Ja’Khia Robinson, and Jakayla Robinson; paternal grandfather, James H Robinson; maternal grandparents James and Patricia Hill.
Services for Baby Girl Journee J. Robinson will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 1p.m at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Reverend Wymond Wilkens officiating, burial to follow in the Jersey Cemetery in Laurens. The family is at the home 459 Easy Road Laurens.