Barbara Ann Sullivan, age 87 of Clinton, and wife of the late Jack L. Sullivan, passed away Saturday December 31, 2022 at White Oak Manor of Newberry.
Born in Glenn Springs, she was the daughter of the late John F. Smith and Earline T. Smith.
Barbara retired from Evergreen Skills of Laurens, SC through SCDSNB. She was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer for many years, she also helped to start the Sunshine Class to provide a classroom for children and adults with special needs to learn about Jesus.
She is survived by her son Stephen (Kelly) of Clinton and 6 grandchildren. numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by an infant son Matthew Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers monetary memorials can be made to J.M. Dunbar Funeral Home 690 SouthPort Road, Roebuck SC 29376 to help with expenses of Barbara’s Funeral as she did not have insurance.
The family would like to extend a THANK YOU to the staff of White Oak Manor of Newberry for their love and care to Barbara over the past 6 years and to Hospice of Laurens Co for taking care of her in her last days.