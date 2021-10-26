Barbara Anne Seay - Petersburg, VA

Barbara Anne Seay, 61, of Petersburg Virginia and formerly of Laurens, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.
Miss Seay, a native of South Carolina, was the daughter of the late John Dean Seay and Cora Frances Rumfelt Seay. She retired as a Hair Stylist after many years.
Barbara is survived by her long-time companion and best friend Eddie Williams Jr., of Petersburg; two nieces Tabetha Denice Seay and Angela Lynn Mills; nephew John Daniel Seay; a devoted aunt Dorothy “Dot” Owens and her family; and honorable mentions to her devoted friends Nattlie Langhorst, Mark Winston and Tilly Pace.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Kennedy Mortuary, 606 W. Main St., Laurens, SC 29360.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 29, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA of Colonial Heights, 104 Pickwick Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
