Barbara Beck Culbertson - Laurens

Barbara Beck Culbertson, 76, loving wife of 59 years to Daniel “Danny” Culbertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late M.E. “Billy” and Edna Messer Beck. Barbara retired from Monsanto after 34 years of service. A member of Union Baptist Church, she also attended Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. She was very active in her church having served on the bereavement committee, taught Sunday School, and worked with the youth for many years. She enjoyed serving the God she loved. Her favorite times were cooking and baking for family and friends and was especially known for her favorite desserts, banana pudding and strawberry cake. Barbara also loved to travel with her husband and spend time with her girlfriends shopping.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: daughter, Karen Ivey of Spartanburg; son, Jason Allen (Erica) of Cummings, GA; grandchildren, Petra Culbertson of Athens, GA, Lila Kate and Sutton Culbertson of Cummings, GA; sister, Mary Evans of Laurens, and a brother, Thomas Beck of Laurens.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, James Beck.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Union Baptist Church from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.
Funeral services will be immediately following the visitation at 4:00 pm in Union Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson, Rev. Tim Pigg and Rev. Archie Fortenberry with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wesley Jones and Dr. Christopher James, a special niece and nephew, Tonia and Michael Beck, and all the friends and family who visited and brought food. You all were such a blessing and always brightened her day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360; Union Baptist Church, 536 Old Quaker Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360; or to St. Jude at www.stjude.org.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.