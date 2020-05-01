Barbara J. Campbell, age 73, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Campbell was born in Clinton and was the daughter of the late Henry and Nellie Etters.
She was the owner and operator of Barbara’s Hair Fashions and was a member of the Davidson Street Baptist Church.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her husband Jerry Campbell of the home; her son, Jeremy Campbell of Boston MA; a brother, Thomas Etters of Greenwood; sisters, Sandra Harmon of Newberry, Debra Hanvey of Clinton and Margaret Parrish of Saluda; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a son, Kenny Campbell; her daughter, Lisa Kier, a brother, Michael Etters.
A Graveside service will be conducted Monday, May 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rosemont Cemetery. Social Distancing will be observed.
