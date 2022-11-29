Barbara Jean (Chambers) Bluford - Laurens

Pastor Barbara Jean Bluford of Laurens, South Carolina was born July 26, 1964 to Joe and Viola Chambers in Clinton, South Carolina.
She attended Clinton Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1982. Mrs. Bluford was the Pastor of Bread of Life in Laurens, South Carolina.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Joe Chambers Sr.
Pastor Bluford entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina at the age of 58.
She leaves to cherish her mother, Viola Rice Chambers; her husband, Clery Bluford Sr.; her son Clery (Cynthia) Bluford Jr.; a step daughter, Dashall Barksdale; a step son, Omar Caldwell; two sisters, Jessie Anderson, Patricia (Robert) Hopp, one brother, Joe Chambers Jr.; father in law, Charles Bell; her grandchildren, Jalen, Chikiaya, Enoch and Micah; a step grandson, Kendeovis; one brother in law, two sister in laws, two uncles, four aunts, two nephews, three great nephews, other relatives and friends.