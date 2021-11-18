Barbara Meager Calvin - Laurens

Barbara Meager Calvin, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home, November 14, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1932 in Wadsworth, Ohio, and was a daughter of Sylvester and Leah Shrimplin Meager. She was the 4th of 6 children and the first girl. She graduated from Seville High School in Seville, Ohio. She started her career in banking straight from high school until she had children, then resumed her career after the youngest started school. Once retired from banking, she worked various jobs in retail.
Barbara was a kind and loving woman with a beautiful soul. Her family and friends were the focus of her life. She would go out of her way to help those she loved. Once you were in her circle, she was your champion through the good and the bad. She had a vivacious personality and was always smiling. She taught her children and grandchildren to be independent by setting the example.
Barbara was hands on in helping raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She often said it takes a village to raise a child. She helped prepare and serve at a food kitchen and donated platelets at the local blood bank. Her hobby was collecting anything with a butterfly on it and feeding the birds and squirrels around her home.
Barbara is survived by her children James (Debbie) Calvin, Karen (Ted) Reed, Brenda (Hassie) Sherrill, Bonny (Brian) Carrier, 10 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great-Great Grandchildren and her sister Donna (Bud) Hardy. She is preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Leah Meager, her brothers Dan, Bruce and Albert, and her sister Emily Schaumberg.
Barbara’s kind heart, smile and giggle will be missed.