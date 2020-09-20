Barbara Medlock Taylor, age 78, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at North Greenville Hospital.
She was born at Bonds Cross Roads and was a daughter of the late Luther and Ruby Louise Turner Medlock.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, Robert G. Taylor, of the home; her son, Richard G. Taylor of Joanna; her daughters, Cynthia Bryson and Sandra Hostetler, both of Joanna; her brother, Larry Medlock; her sister, Becky Wilbanks; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
