Barbara Morton McCormick is celebrating in HEAVEN TODAY! She joined the good Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the age of 86.
She loved Jesus Christ with all her heart, soul, strength, and mind and loved her neighbor as herself. She was a fantastic wife, mom, Tiny, Grammy, and friend who shared Jesus Christ through her actions and words with everyone. Her husband, James L. (Lee) McCormick was the love of her life and they were married for 65 years.
Barbara was born in Greenville, SC and grew up in Piedmont, SC. She graduated from North Greenville Junior College (now University) where she and Lee first met, started dating, and married after their two years at North Greenville. She worked hard to help Lee complete his education, to raise the children, and to keep Jesus Christ the center as well as first in the family. In 2007 she received a well-deserved recognition from North Greenville University – an Honorary Doctorate of Christian Ministry. A few years later a guest house on the campus, after a total renovation, was named in her honor. The joy of her life was serving young people.
She is survived by her husband, James L. McCormick, and her three sons,
Mike McCormick and his wife Pennye, of Lakeland, Florida and their children Tyler and Ben; Steve McCormick and his wife, Patti of Louisville, Ky and their daughters, Kristin McCandless of Fort Collins, CO. and Ashley Newman of Dallas, Texas; Tim McCormick of Spartanburg, SC and his children, Emily Carver of Aiken, SC, Caroline Garcia of Aiken, SC, T.J. McCormick of Greenville, SC, and Maloree McCormick of Bluffton, SC. She also had six wonderful Great Grandchildren. In addition, she has one sister Shelby Coleman and husband, Bill and a brother Keith Morton and his wife, Denise. She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Pauline Morton and a brother, David Morton. Special love for the Timmons family cousins. Also, she had very dear, close friends in Gretchen Epting, Judy Coleman, and Gayle Stanley who loved her so very much and were her partners for medical treatments and many others.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery, 1430 Gordon Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts can be made to The Martha Franks Retirement Community located at 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.