Barbara Roof Young age 87 passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Cynthia Tyner.
She was born in Rock Hill, SC and was daughter of the late Haskell and Leona Ferrell Roof.
Mrs. Young worked as an administrative secretary in the Clinton Mills office and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton.
Surviving are her children, Cynthia Tyner (Keith) of Spartanburg, Dillard Young, Jr. (Marylynn) of Edisto Island; five grandchildren, Allie Caroline Tyner, Kelsey Jean Tyner, Jack Remus Tyner III, Thomas Dillard Young III, Calhoun Landrum Young and a sister, Carolyn Wilson (Boyce) of Pauline.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Dillard Young, Sr. and siblings, Joyce R. Breedin (William), George Richard Roof, Elizabeth Roof Kirby (Jimmy).
Private family services will be conducted at Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton, P.O. Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325.
