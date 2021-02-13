Barbara Ruth Farmer, age 77, of Clinton, wife of Wesley Farmer, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 25, 1943 in Laurens County, and was a daughter of the late Jerome R. and Ruth Y. Bailey. Mrs. Farmer was a beautician in her early years and later was employed by and retired from Martha Franks Retirement Community.
In her free time, Mrs. Farmer enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and taking care of her chickens, but most of all she cherished spending time with her family. One of her favorite pastimes was fishing with her husband and grandchildren on their pontoon.
In addition to her husband of 58 years, Mrs. Farmer is survived by her son, David Farmer and his wife, Pam; her daughter, Vickie Willard; grandchildren, Jennifer Lawson and husband, Kyle, Cody Osborne and wife Kaitline, Wesley Willard, Heather Terry and husband, Joseph, Blake Farmer and wife, Carley; great-grandchildren, Addy and Jordan Lawson, Harper and Brayden Terry and Charlie and Ryan Kate Farmer; brothers, Don Bailey, John Bailey and wife, Paula, Carl Bailey and wife, Kim; and her sisters, Lynn Melvin, Annette Martin, and Gail Bailey.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Farmer is predeceased by her brother, Jerome Ray Bailey.
Funeral Services will be held 2PM Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Joanna Church of God. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1PM to 2PM at the church. If you plan to attend the service, the family request that you please follow proper social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Burial will take place in the Pinelawn Memory Gardens.