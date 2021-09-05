Mrs. Barbara Claudette Watts was born May 22, 1953 to Claude Smith and Mattie Elizabeth Mason Wax in Clinton, South Carolina.
At an early age, Mrs. Watts was a member of Friendship A.M.E. Church of Clinton, South Carolina. She was a retired employee of Mueller of Fountain Inn as a Production Worker.
Mrs. Barbara Watts served in the Armed Services as a Navy enlistee.
Mrs. Watts entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home, at the age of 68.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories to her daughter, Tamara (Brad) Redmond; her six sisters, Judith Watts, Geraldine (Sooney) Dejavitchilert, Lizzie (Timothy) Little, Bessie (George) Dandy, Rochelle Young and Phyllis Nadine Hill; one aunt, Maggie E. Mason, two grandchildren, other relatives and friends.