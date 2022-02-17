Barbara Wilson, age 57, of Laurens, SC, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born November 26, 1964 in Laurens County, SC, she was a daughter of Linda Dunaway Beck and the late Henry Beck.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, Ricky Wilson of the home; her son, Shannon Wilson (Heidi Boyce) of Laurens; her grandchildren, Shane Wilson, Kendra Wilson, and Rylan Kuykendall; and her brother, Johnny Beck (Monica Kafele) of Laurens.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held, 2 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens with Rev. Mike Campbell officiating.