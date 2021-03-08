Bascom Hugh “Junior” Maness, Jr., age 85, of Irmo, SC, widower of Carrie Shirey Maness, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born September 28, 1935 in Blackwater, Virginia and was a son of the late Bascom Maness, Sr. and Bonnie Tankersley Maness. He was a graduate of Garlington Elementary and Whitmire High School. He served his country proudly and honorably as a member of the United States Navy, he was a huge Carolina Gamecock Fan, and attended Evans Street Church of God.
He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Maness Lane (Gary) of Irmo; granddaughter, Briana Lane Pryor (Jared); siblings, Ronald "Tweety Bird" Maness (JoLane), Harold Maness (Travis), Elsie Taylor (Leonard) and JoAnn Wilbanks (Jerry); and great-granddaughter, Rilah Jane Pryor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Maness is predeceased by, infant brother, Thomas Lowell Maness.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3 PM at Whitmire Cemetery. The family request that anyone planning to attend the service, please practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
The family would like to express special thanks to Stacy Mundy and Charmaine Reed for all their love and care of Junior over the years.
In lieu flowers memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102.