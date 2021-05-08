Mrs Bathsheba Watts Young, age 69, of 401 Fairview Road, Laurens, SC passed away on Wednesday , May 5, 2021 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.
She is survived by her husband John Young of the home; two daughters; six grandchildren; one brother, and her extended family.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Lauren’s. The family is receiving friends at the home of her Sharmekia Johnson 3H Lauren’s Villa In Lauren’s. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.